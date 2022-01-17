Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Adelheid “Heidi” Hecker, 86

Adelheid “Heidi” Hecker, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 12:11 PM

Adelheid “Heidi” Hecker, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021.
She was born March 16, 1935, in Augsburg, Germany to Alfons and Maria (Wiedemann) Mueller.
Heidi married Garnett Franklin Hecker, Jr. June 23, 1958. He survives of the home.
She was a member of Little United Nations Club. Heidi was active with her JC Penney retirement group and gathered with her German friends monthly.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, especially baking, sewing, and took a lot of pride in gift giving and sending out cards.
Heidi was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Alfons, Helmut and Ernst Mueller.
Additional survivors include her children, Steven Hecker (Connie), Cornelia Schirber (Pete), Houston, TX, Renee King (Russell); grandchildren, Nicole Conroy (Justin), Amber Ostendorf (Chris), Erik Hecker, Matthew Schirber (Jocelyn), Stephanie and Ashley Schirber, Regan Atkins (Jeff); great-grandchildren, Parker and Easton Conroy, Ella and Liam Ostendorf.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Maryville
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 28°
Savannah
Cloudy
37° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 33°
Cameron
Cloudy
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 30°
Atchison
Cloudy
39° wxIcon
Hi: 39° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 35°
Cold and frosty conditions out the door this morning with temperatures in the 20s. Clouds will gradually clear today with sunshine returning by the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonal today with highs in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Tuesday will be the warmest day of the week with highs in the upper 40s under mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night a cold front will move through, bringing us a breezy northerly wind and some much cooler temperatures. Highs will only make it to the 20s on Wednesday, and teens on Thursday with sub zero wind chills. Dry and sunny weather looks to continue through the work week into the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories