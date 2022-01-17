Adelheid “Heidi” Hecker, 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, December 30, 2021.
She was born March 16, 1935, in Augsburg, Germany to Alfons and Maria (Wiedemann) Mueller.
Heidi married Garnett Franklin Hecker, Jr. June 23, 1958. He survives of the home.
She was a member of Little United Nations Club. Heidi was active with her JC Penney retirement group and gathered with her German friends monthly.
She enjoyed gardening, cooking, especially baking, sewing, and took a lot of pride in gift giving and sending out cards.
Heidi was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Alfons, Helmut and Ernst Mueller.
Additional survivors include her children, Steven Hecker (Connie), Cornelia Schirber (Pete), Houston, TX, Renee King (Russell); grandchildren, Nicole Conroy (Justin), Amber Ostendorf (Chris), Erik Hecker, Matthew Schirber (Jocelyn), Stephanie and Ashley Schirber, Regan Atkins (Jeff); great-grandchildren, Parker and Easton Conroy, Ella and Liam Ostendorf.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Second Harvest Food Bank. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
