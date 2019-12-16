Dr. Adolf Richard Landes, 79, of Maryville, MO, passed away on Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Oak Pointe of Maryville.

Richard was born on March 21, 1940, in Havana, Cuba. His parents were Richard Bender and Luisa (Westpal) Landes. Richard attended grade school and a private five-year high school where he studied sciences.

He intended to work in his parent’s adhesive factory, however Castro took power and confiscated the business and all his parent’s assets included their bank account. At that point Richard left Cuba under diplomatic cover. He arrived in the United States and through his family friends was enrolled as a student at Fort Hays State University, Fort Hayes, KS. He received his BS and MS in chemistry after 5 years of study. Although Richard lived in the United States for many years, he remained a German citizen.

Richard was hired as an assistant professor of chemistry at Northwest Missouri State University in 1967. He was to serve in that capacity for more than 30 years. During that time Richard served as the foreign student advisor. Many of the current practices evolved from his work. As a teacher, chemistry students as juniors and seniors appreciated his academic discipline. Several large companies sought his students.

He had several hobbies and a passion. He hobbies were HO scale German electric trains and automobiles. Over the years he had collected many engines and cars. He treated his vehicles well including his BMW.

His passion was cycling. His dream was to have a cycling path from Maryville to Iowa. He had led groups to lobby for the path.

He had he owned a business in Maryville, the Crank and Pedal. And for several years repaired cycles for the people of Maryville. His summers were taken up by the many cycling trips with his students to Europe.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by an uncle in Germany.

Richard’s wishes were to be cremated and they have been completed under the care of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO.

No funeral services will be held.

