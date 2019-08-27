Obituary
Adrian Warner
1978-2019
Adrian Warner, 41, Fillmore, Missouri, passed away Sunday, August 25, 2019.
He was born March 24, 1978 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Adrian enjoyed driving fast, working on anything with a motor, fishing, but most of all spending time with his children.
Survivors include children, Brooklynn, Joslynn, Amberlynn, Chanclor and Noah Warner; parents, Dwight Warner, Derri (Lance) Wandfluh and Jay Steeby; siblings, Aaronn Warner, Zebadiah Steeby (K’Lea), Cheyenne (Steeby) Sharp (Jeremy); numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Fillmore Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
