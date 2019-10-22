Clear

Aiden Gromowski, 15, of St. Joseph, MO

Visitation will be Sunday, October 27, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick Saint Joseph, Missouri 64506 Services will be Monday, October 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Strong Tower Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Savannah Cemetery. 4th & Benton Streets Savannah, Missouri 64485

Aiden's Obituary
Aiden Gromowski, 15, of St. Joseph, passed away, October 20, 2019. Aiden was born December 28, 2003 in St. Joseph, to Michael and Alicia (George) Gromowski.
Aiden was a sophomore at Benton High School, where he was involved in football, wrestling, and baseball.
He was an active member of the Youth Group at Strong Tower Baptist Church.
Survivors include his parents Michael and Alicia Gromowski; brother Jacob Gromowski; sister Joslynne Gromowski; grandparents, Barb and Paul Reed, Mike and Angela Gromowski, Debbie Gromowski; great-grandparents, Don and Linda Cox, Richard and Carolyn Dick; other relatives and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his great-grandparents, Nadine and Eddie Joslin; Winifred Reed; Uncle George; and aunt Heather Groce.
Aiden loved fishing, playing video games, especially his X-box, and spending time with his family and friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Youth Group of Strong Tower Baptist Church.
Services will be Monday, October 28, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Strong Tower Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Savannah Cemetery.

