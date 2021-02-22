Aiden Lee Sarnowski 6, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 13, 2021 in a Kansas City, MO. hospital, after a fierce battle with cancer since 2018. He was born May 8, 2014 in St. Joseph, MO. He was a beloved son, grandson, nephew, cousin, and friend, he loved to smile and giggle, and loved everyone around him. He loved his dogs and they made him happy. He also loved camping, the outdoors, four wheeling, and boating. Aiden was a member of the Journey Baptist Church. He is survived by mother, Breanna (Eric) Harman, father, Aaron Sarnowski, paternal grandparents, Saundra and Wes Sarnowski, St. Joseph, MO, maternal grandfather, Brian Doles, Topeka, KS, maternal grandmother, Charlene Doles, St. Joseph, MO, paternal great grandmother, Joann Pierson, Bedford, IA, paternal great grandmother, Caroline Trauernicht, St. Joseph, MO, paternal great grandparents, Tony and Eileen Funk of Garden Grove, IA, aunts, Kaitlin (Myles) Sarnowski, and Christy Faulkner and uncles, Mitch (Neecie) Doles, and Austin Howard.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Journey Baptist, Pastor Jacob McMillian officiating, The family will receive friends from 3- 6:00 PM on Saturday at the Journey Baptist Church. The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the Ronald McDonald House . Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.