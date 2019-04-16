Clear
Alaine Dooley Holmes October 12, 1954 - April 12, 2019

Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on April 20th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7 North Carriage Drive, St. Joseph, MO 64506

Posted: Apr. 16, 2019 4:58 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Alaine's Obituary
Alaine Dooley Holmes passed away on April 12, 2019. She had an angelic voice and was an amazing pianist. She loved to garden, sew, quilt and made life beautiful. Her priority in life was being a loving wife to Harold, whom she was deeply devoted to, and raising a family. She is the proud mother of Nicole, Ryan (Jocelyn), Marissa (Scott), Joseph (Erin), Jordan (April), and Kelsey (Kevin). She is survived by her husband, her siblings- Sharon Booras, Patrick Dooley and David Dooley, and her children. She leaves a legacy of 22 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She was loved by all and will be missed. Funeral services will be held at 10:00am on April 20th at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 7 North Carriage Drive, St. Joseph, MO 64506. In Lieu of Flowers, please donate to LDS Humanitarian Services ldsphilanthropies.org


