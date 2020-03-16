Albert E. Lawrence, Sr.

1957-2020

Albert E. Lawrence, Sr., 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.

He was born April 24, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri.

Albert was owner/operator of a lawn maintenance and cleaning service.

He enjoyed riding bikes, fishing and hunting.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah (Smith) Lawrence; brother, Roger Lawrence.

Survivors include daughter, Virginia Vannaman (Joseph); 4 grandchildren; significant other, Lois Young; brother, David Lawrence (Tracy); father, Roger Lawrence (Judy); extended family and friends.

The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date.