Albert E. Lawrence, Sr., 62

Visitation: Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 9:37 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Albert E. Lawrence, Sr.
1957-2020

Albert E. Lawrence, Sr., 62, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, March 12, 2020.
He was born April 24, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Albert was owner/operator of a lawn maintenance and cleaning service.
He enjoyed riding bikes, fishing and hunting.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Sarah (Smith) Lawrence; brother, Roger Lawrence.
Survivors include daughter, Virginia Vannaman (Joseph); 4 grandchildren; significant other, Lois Young; brother, David Lawrence (Tracy); father, Roger Lawrence (Judy); extended family and friends.
The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Wednesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

