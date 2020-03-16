Albert Henry Helfrey 62, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mosaic Lifr Care. He was born June 13, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Martha & Henry Helfrey. He married Neva Newberry Helfrey on October 20, 1988, and she survives of the home. He worked for Buchanan County in the maintenance department. He enjoyed watching wrestling and the Walking Dead. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Paul Helfrey, and sister, Lois Cook. Survivors include: wife, Neva Helfrey of the home, sons, Albert Lee Woolsey and Heath Helfrey, daughter, Mindy Helfrey, brothers: Larry (Angela) Helfrey, Robert (Jean) Helfrey, and Jack Helfrey. The family will receive friends from 12-1 Wednesday, with the Celebration of life beginning at 2pm Wednesday at the Roc Christian Fellowship church 2606 Sycamore, St. Joseph, MO. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Albert Helfrey Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.