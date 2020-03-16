Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mayor signs emergency declaration banning gatherings of 50 or more people Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Albert Henry Helfrey, 62

Visitation: Wednesday, March 18th, 2020 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM 2 Roc Christian Fellowship Church. 2606 Sycamore, St. Joseph, MO 64503. ■ Service: Wednesday, March 18th 2020 1:00 PM @ Roc Christian Fellowship Church.

Posted: Mar 16, 2020 10:15 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Albert Henry Helfrey 62, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Friday, March 13, 2020 at Mosaic Lifr Care. He was born June 13, 1957 in St. Joseph, Missouri, son of the late Martha & Henry Helfrey. He married Neva Newberry Helfrey on October 20, 1988, and she survives of the home. He worked for Buchanan County in the maintenance department. He enjoyed watching wrestling and the Walking Dead. Albert was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Paul Helfrey, and sister, Lois Cook. Survivors include: wife, Neva Helfrey of the home, sons, Albert Lee Woolsey and Heath Helfrey, daughter, Mindy Helfrey, brothers: Larry (Angela) Helfrey, Robert (Jean) Helfrey, and Jack Helfrey. The family will receive friends from 12-1 Wednesday, with the Celebration of life beginning at 2pm Wednesday at the Roc Christian Fellowship church 2606 Sycamore, St. Joseph, MO. He will be cremated under the direction of the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Albert Helfrey Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 39°
Maryville
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 39°
Savannah
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 39°
Cameron
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 46° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 38°
Fairfax
Overcast
38° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
It was a cool and cloudy end to the weekend across northeast Kansas and Northwest Missouri. Now rain chances are moving back into the area. Periodic chances for rain are expected for much of the week ahead. The potential for locally heavy rain and strong storms arrives with a system on Wednesday into Thursday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories