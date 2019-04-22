Clear

Albert Lee Ross, 52, Rea, Missouri

Obituary
Albert Lee Ross, 52, Rea, Missouri, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2019.
He was born November 19, 1966 in Albany, Missouri to Albert and Rosella Ross (Boner)
Albert married Gidge on April 4, 2009.
Survivors include his wife Gidge, children; Kevin Ross, Tabitha (John), Kory Ross, Kacie Wolf, and Mitchell (Kris), grandchildren; Wyatt, Elizabeth, Faith, and Sawyer, and siblings; Roseanne (Gary), Lora, and Larry.
As Albert would say, Peace out homies!
In Lieu of a funeral the family requests that you join them for a Chili Cook Off at the Clasby Center in Savannah, Missouri at 6:00pm on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Please bring your best chili, flip flops, and wear your favorite Chiefs gear to celebrate the life and memory of Albert. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

