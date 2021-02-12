Albert Raymond “Ray” Stout, 99, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 6, 2021.

He was born January 12, 1922 in St. Joseph, Missouri to William and Rosa (Stalcup) Stout.

Ray married Madeline Day June 25, 1942. She preceded him in death October 22, 2002.

He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Ray proudly served in the Army infantry during World War II.

He worked for Swift & Company for 30 years, then later the Missouri State Highway Department for 15 years, retiring in 1985.

He was an avid fisherman and birdwatcher who also loved mushroom hunting and spending time at the Grand Lake in Oklahoma.

He was also preceded in death by his son, John Stout; parents; siblings, David Stout, Evelyn Grace, Virginia Thompson.

Survivors include daughter, Patti Logan (Martin); grandchildren, Blain Logan (Angela Embery), Brian Logan, Julie Stout, Chris Stout; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Hunter, Macey and Ashlyn Logan; brother, Ralph Stout (Doris); daughter-in-law, Linda Stout.

Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 A.M. Friday, St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Interment Ashland Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to donor’s choice or the American Cancer Society.