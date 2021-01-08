Clear

Alberta "Midge" Beatrice Mooney, 85

Alberta "Midge" Beatrice Mooney 85, of Rosendale, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at her home.

Posted: Jan 8, 2021 2:19 PM

Alberta "Midge" Beatrice Mooney 85, of Rosendale, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at her home. She was born July 8, 1935 in Plattsburg, MO, daughter of the late Ellen and Charles Mitchell. She graduated from Gower high school and Arkansas Technical college. She worked as a Social Worker with Interserve and several other agency's. She was a member of the Souls Harbor Pentecostal Church. Alberta was preceded in death by husbands Glenn Wilson and John Mooney, son, Charles Wilson, daughter, Tammy Daniel, her parents, step daughter, Susie Mooney, step son, Johnny Mooney. Survivors include, sons, Kenneth Wilson, Mark Joseph Wilson, and Glenn (Donna) Wilson, Jr. of WA, brothers, Levi, Meril, Charles, and William Mitchell, sisters, Marie Wells, Susie Dowell, and Juanita Adkins, step sons, Earl and Billy Mooney, step daughter, Shirley Mooney, as well as numerous grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
Funeral services: 10:00 am, Thursday, January 7, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. JoAnn Springs officiating, The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Frazier Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

