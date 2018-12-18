Clear

Alejandro Hernandez-Garcia 38, of Maryville, MO

No visitation or services are scheduled at this time.

Posted: Dec. 18, 2018 4:11 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Alejandro Hernandez-Garcia 38, of Maryville, MO, died unexpectedly on Saturday December 8, 2018 at his residence.
He was a native of Mexico and worked in the restaurant business in Maryville.
Mr. Hernandez-Garcia has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.
No visitation or services are scheduled at this time.
Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist in off setting final expenses.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 51°
Maryville
Clear
48° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 39°
Feels Like: 44°
Savannah
Broken Clouds
51° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Cameron
Clear
51° wxIcon
Hi: 60° Lo: 40°
Feels Like: 51°
Fairfax
Overcast
51° wxIcon
Hi: 56° Lo: 37°
Feels Like: 51°
Mostly sunny skies across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Tuesday. A few more clouds have moved into the area by the afternoon hours and we will see the winds pick up out of the south as well.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events