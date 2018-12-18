Alejandro Hernandez-Garcia 38, of Maryville, MO, died unexpectedly on Saturday December 8, 2018 at his residence.

He was a native of Mexico and worked in the restaurant business in Maryville.

Mr. Hernandez-Garcia has been cremated under the direction of Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph.

No visitation or services are scheduled at this time.

Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to assist in off setting final expenses.