Alene J. Tourbier, 99

Private Graveside Service: Thursday, April 9th, 2020 10:00 AM @ Ashland Cemetery. 2324 Ashland Ave., St. Joseph, MO.

Alene J. Tourbier, 99, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, April 6, 2020.
She was born May 6, 1920 in St. Joseph, Missouri.
Alene was a member of Faith United Church. She graduated from Central High School in 1938. Alene was employed with Swift from 1941-1970. She later attended Missouri Western in 1971 and became a teacher for the St. Joseph School District, teaching at Everett School for nine years and Humboldt for eleven years. She retired in 1993.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Susan (Goff) Tourbier; sisters, Ada Tourbier and Susan Wellenkotter.
Survivors include nephew, Carl Wellenkotter (Patsy); great-nephew, Karl Wellenkotter.
Private Graveside Farewell Service & Interment Ashland Cemetery. For those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Faith United Church.

