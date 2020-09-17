Clear
Alex Malott, 32

Service: Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 7:00 PM @ New Life Church. Blair, KS.

Alex Malott, 32, of St. Joseph, MO passed away, Saturday, September 12, 2020.

He was born on May 3, 1988 to Ace and Barbara (Greene) Malott in St. Joseph, MO. Alex grew up in St. Joseph and graduated from Lafayette High School.

Alex was a member of the Carpenter’s Union Local 110 in St. Joseph. He was a professional motocross racer and loved the sport. Alex got his first motorcycle when he was three and competed in his first race when he was 7. He traveled nationwide competing almost every weekend.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; his aunt, Beth Best; and his beloved dog Chopper.

Alex is survived by his parents, Ace and Barbara Malott; girlfriend, Katie Allen; sisters, Tiffany Shipps (Tim Babb), Amanda Malott (Austin Brown), and Trinity Malott (Amanda Gibson); brother, Andy Malott (Elora Gates); several nieces and nephews including Ethan, Dameon, Cayden, Bethany, Aryaunna, Zayne, and Charleigh; grandfather, Brad Hay; aunt, Alice (Joe) Otto; other relatives and many friends.Alex has given the gift of life by being an organ donor.

Funeral Service: 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 16th at New Life Church in Blair, KS with visitation from 4:00-7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

Donations may be made in his memory. Checks payable to Ace Malott.

Arrangements, Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, MO.

Sunny skies continues across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas this week. The sunshine and warmer air will be found through most of the week with some smoke from the fires out west.
