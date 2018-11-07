Alexander Aurelio Bernard April 24, 1931 - November 5, 2018

Alexander A. Bernard 87, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, November 5, 2018 in Cameron, MO Veterans Home. He was born April 24, 1931 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Josephina and Augustine Bernard. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School 1951 and then served in the Navy during the Korean War in which he was the recepientNational Defense service medal, Korean Service Medal, (two stars) , China service medal, and the Presidential Unit Citation, he then entered the Air National Guard retiring in 2000. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church. Alexander was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Austin, Sylvester, Angel, Raymond, and Nate, sisters: Margaret and Virginia, and a grandson, Tyler. Survivors include, 9 children: Peggy Bernard (Chuck Leupold) Rick (Lori) Bernard Sr., Karen Bernard, Jeffry (Donna) Bernard, Timothy (Kim) Bernard, Brian (Tonya) Leslie, Alexandria (Jeff) Moennig, Angelina (Bryan) Chittum, and Jack (Sylvia) Bernard, brothers: Willie and Ulysses, sisters: Louisa, Lulu, Julia, Sadie, Rosie, Anna, and Paula Deets, grandchildren: Chucky, Shawn, Candace, Ricky, Karrie Jo, Nicole, Heather, Crystal, Christopher, Casey, Chris, Jacob, Sarah, Anden, Vanessa, Gabrielle, Kaulen, Ivy, Easton, and Breya, and numerous great grandchildren. The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 7:30 PM by Deacon Marcelino Canchola. Inurnment 10:00 am Saturday at the Mount Olivet Cemetery will full Military honors. Memorials are requested to the Alzheimer's Association or Bishop LeBlond High School. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.