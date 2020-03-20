Alexis Marie Lee

February 14, 2020 – February 14, 2020

Weatherby, MO…

Alexis Marie Lee born at 5:58 a.m. on February 14, 2020 and was received by the loving arms of God at 7:51 a.m. the same day. Alexis was the precious baby girl of Kenneth and Jessica Lee of Weatherby, Missouri.

She is preceded in death by her Maternal Great-Grandparents, Harold & Dorothy Childress and Alfred & Darlene Humes; and Paternal Great-Grand father, Orville Alden.

Survivors include her parents, Kenneth and Jessica; brother, Dominic Lee; sister, Avery Lee; Maternal Grandparents, Mark and Candice Humes, Wyaconda, MO; Paternal Grandparents, Melvin and Joan Lee, Winston, MO; Paternal Great-Grandparents, Kenneth and Maxine Lee, Winston, MO and Lillie Alden, Kidder, MO.

Time is of the Essence and this too shall pass

These are the things we are reminded of when Alexis was by our side.

Though she wasn’t very big and didn’t get very old

She taught us a lot about love when she was here to hold.

The pureness of her heart has settled into ours

and she will always be our guardian angel way up in the stars.

She watches over us with a smile on her face

Because we know she is in heaven because of God’s amazing grace.

Just because she is in heaven doesn’t mean she is gone forever because

Time is of the Essence and one day we will be together

The family has requested no services at this time.

Memorial Contributions in Alexis’ name may be made to: Emilia’s Wings In C/O Turner Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 350 Maysville, MO 64469