Clear
BREAKING NEWS Driver killed in officer-involved shooting in Livingston County Full Story
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Alexis Marie Lee

No services are scheduled.

Posted: Mar 20, 2020 10:43 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Alexis Marie Lee

February 14, 2020 – February 14, 2020

Weatherby, MO…

Alexis Marie Lee born at 5:58 a.m. on February 14, 2020 and was received by the loving arms of God at 7:51 a.m. the same day. Alexis was the precious baby girl of Kenneth and Jessica Lee of Weatherby, Missouri.

She is preceded in death by her Maternal Great-Grandparents, Harold & Dorothy Childress and Alfred & Darlene Humes; and Paternal Great-Grand father, Orville Alden.

Survivors include her parents, Kenneth and Jessica; brother, Dominic Lee; sister, Avery Lee; Maternal Grandparents, Mark and Candice Humes, Wyaconda, MO; Paternal Grandparents, Melvin and Joan Lee, Winston, MO; Paternal Great-Grandparents, Kenneth and Maxine Lee, Winston, MO and Lillie Alden, Kidder, MO.

Time is of the Essence and this too shall pass

These are the things we are reminded of when Alexis was by our side.

Though she wasn’t very big and didn’t get very old

She taught us a lot about love when she was here to hold.

The pureness of her heart has settled into ours

and she will always be our guardian angel way up in the stars.

She watches over us with a smile on her face

Because we know she is in heaven because of God’s amazing grace.

Just because she is in heaven doesn’t mean she is gone forever because

Time is of the Essence and one day we will be together

The family has requested no services at this time.

Memorial Contributions in Alexis’ name may be made to: Emilia’s Wings In C/O Turner Family Funeral Home P.O. Box 350 Maysville, MO 64469

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 24°
Maryville
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 19°
Savannah
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 24°
Cameron
Clear
35° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 24°
Fairfax
Clear
33° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 23°
A warm and windy day across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri on Thursday and temperatures warmed into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A strong cold front will make its way into the Midwest on Thursday night giving us a big cool down as we head into Friday morning. Temperatures on Friday will only make it into the mid to upper 30s for highs.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories