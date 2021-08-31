Alexus Marie Strough, 17, of Pickering, MO, passed away on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, from the result of an auto accident.

She was born on May 14, 2004, in Maryville, MO, to Mikel David and Melissa Jean (Emery) Strough. She was going into her senior year at Maryville High School. She had lived all her life in the area.

Alexus had been a cheer leader, and had played on the Rugby team. She enjoyed listening to music.

She was preceded in death by her great grandmother, Alice Birkenholz, and her aunt, Heather Lyn Emery.

Her survivors include her mother, Melissa (Brian Roderick), Pickering, MO, her older brother, Justin Mikel Strough; her grandparents: Don and Carol Strough, Clarinda, IA, and Connie and James McClarnon, Clarinda, IA, and Rick and Linda Emery, Pickering, MO; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Services will be at 10:30 AM, on Tuesday, August 10, 2021, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, MO. The burial will follow in the White Oak Cemetery, Pickering, MO.

The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Memorials can be directed to the Bram Funeral Home, 206 E. South Hills Dr., Maryville, MO, to help with final expenses.