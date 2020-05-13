Alexys Lena Skye McCay, 20, of St. Joseph passed away May 7, 2020.

Alexys was born on June 2, 1999, in St. Joseph, Missouri to Christopher and Christy (Nigro) McCay. She enjoyed crafts, fishing, music, makeup and spending time with her niece, nephew and friends. Alexys was energetic, fun loving, full of life and she loved making people laugh.

She is preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Bill and Kathy Nigro; maternal great-grandparents, Wick and Rose Withrow; paternal great-grandparents, Cleo and Margaret McCay.

Survivors: parents; sisters, Ashley Lehman (Donnie) and Tiffani McCay; niece Adelynn Lehman; nephew Donald Lehman; aunt Sharon Withrow; uncle John Withrow paternal grandparents Larry and Christa McCay; and her dog Lucy.

Visitation: 2:00-8:00 PM, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

Graveside Service & Interment: 1:00 PM, Friday, May 15, 2020 at Ashland Cemetery in St. Joseph, Missouri.