Alfred “Al” Zach

1922-2020

Alfred “Al” Zach, 97, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at his home.

He was born on March 18, 1922 in Phoenixville, Pennsylvania.

While serving as a Sergeant in the military and stationed at Rosecrans Field, Al met Virginia Thompson at a USO dance. They married on December 24, 1944, at her home in St. Joseph.

After a brief period in California, Al and Virginia returned to St. Joseph to join the family business, G.A. Thompson Paint and Wallpaper.

Al was a man of many interests. A voracious reader of books and newspapers, he also loved sports. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed riding his bicycle, even into his eighties. Then he switched to walking, and he knew the names of all the dogs he encountered on his route. Al walked the track at Noyes Field and often climbed the steps of the bleacher’s multiple times in the early morning.

His lifelong friends included Gilbert Pickett, whom he met in the late 1940’s. They were lunchtime regulars at Frederick Inn for a number of years. Al was able to remain in his own home with assistance of several friends, including Kenny O’Meara and his family and Gilbert’s family.

Al was preceded in death by his wife in 2012; son, Ron Zach in 1974; three brothers; one sister; and brother-in-law, George Thompson.

Survivors include daughter, Linda Zach, Richardson, Texas; numerous nieces and nephews, including Julie Thompson Randall, Chicago, Herbie Kay Wood, St. Joseph and Pat Teegarden, Overland Park, KS.

Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Mount Auburn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the charity of the donor’s choice. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.