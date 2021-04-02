Alfred C. Bowman, 100

Alfred Cecil Bowman, 100, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Mosaic Health Care, Maryville, following complications from a collapsed lung. His son and daughter were by his side.

Alfred was born on January 10, 1921, in Elmo, Missouri. His parents were Francis Edgar and Amanda Ethelyn (Nelson) Bowman. They preceded him in death. He was also preceded by his 2 brothers: Darrell V. as a child, and Francis Monroe Bowman; his sister, Velma Lucille Kinman; his nephew, Mark Kinman; and his brother-in-law, Calvin Kinman.

He graduated from Elmo High School, where he lettered in basketball. Alfred joined the US Navy soon after and proudly served his country for 20 years on active duty, then 10 more years inactive duty in the Navy Fleet Reserve before receiving his honorable discharge. He was a veteran of WWII, and served as an electrician aboard several air-craft carriers, including the USS Forrestal as the leading aircraft electrician in charge of all electrical and instrument facilities. Alfred received numerous awards and recognitions for his service and for his outstanding leadership and technical ability. In 1960 he was assigned to field maintenance electric shop supervisor of 40 enlisted personnel responsible instrument systems on the C-118 aircraft. During this time his commanding officer documented the following which remained how Alfred lived his entire life. “You have proven to be a highly capable, energetic and realizable worker on any task or assignment. Your resourceful and competent approach to the many arduous assignments you have had clearly exemplified the high degree of professionalism you possess. The enthusiasm with which you start an assignment carries through to its ultimate completion regardless of the difficulties encountered. You attack problems of a tedious nature with the same vigor employed on more desirous jobs’”

On May 14, 1948, in Pocomoke, Maryland, Alfred was united in marriage to Dorothy Virginia Denston. They enjoyed 73 years together and lived on several Navy bases over the years and settled in Maryville in 1962, after stopping here for a visit.

He worked 22 years as an electrician at Lloyd Chain Manufacturing, Maryville. After his final retirement he enjoyed woodworking, volunteering, and was an avid walker. He walked 1 mile just 4 weeks ago the day he was admitted to the hospital.

His memberships include the Maryville First United Methodist Church, James Edward Gray American Legion Post 100, and past president of the Maryville Kiwanis Club.

He is survived by his wife, Dorothy, Maryville, Missouri; son, Charles (Noreen) Bowman, Tucson, Arizona; daughter, Debby (Steve) Hayes, Burlington Junction, Missouri; 2 grandchildren, Dusty (Heather) Hayes, Bedford, Iowa, and Ashleigh (Cody) Sloan, Cameron, Missouri; 5 great grandchildren, Kane Cecil Hayes, Kashlynn Jo Hayes, and Aubree, Adelyn, and Carlee Sloan; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Graveside services and burial will be at 1:00 PM, Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville, Missouri. No formal visitation is planned.

Services are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Memorials are suggested to the Elmo Community Betterment Club Building Fund, or the Maryville First United Methodist Church.