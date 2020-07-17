Clear
Alfred Joseph Strube, 91

Rosary: Monday, July 20th, 2020 5:30 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. 3609 Frederick, St. Joseph, MO 64506. ■ Visitation: Monday, July 20th, 2020 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM @ Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel. ■ Mass of Christian Burial: Tuesday, July 21st, 2020 1:00 PM @ Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church. 519 N. 10th Street, St. Joseph, MO 64501. ■ Interment with Military Honors: Mount Olivet Cemetery. 2600 Lovers Lane, St. Joseph, Mo 64506.

Posted: Jul 17, 2020 9:17 AM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Alfred was born on December 10, 1928, in Hurlingen, MO, to Joseph and Agnes (Fisher} Strube.

He graduated from Easton High School in 1946 and worked at Quaker Oats for 42 years. He spent 2 ½ years in the Korean War. Alfred was a member of the Co-Cathedral Catholic Church, St. Joseph, MO.

He loved to play cards, enjoyed bowling and square dancing. He served as president of the St. Joseph Swiss Society and was secretary of the Catholic Order of Foresters #1059. He also belonged to the American Legion Post 359 and the Quaker Quarter Century Club.

Alfred married the love of his life, Kathleen Pettepier, on April 15, 1952. They were married for 68 years. Kathleen survives of the home.

Additional survivors include: his children, Dennis (Christine} Strube, Kansas City, MO and Gail (Scott} Robaska, Parkville, MO; and five grandchildren, Matthew and Joshua Robaska, and Stephanie, Sarah, and Michael Strube. Also, sister-in-law Patricia Stewart, Manhattan, KS; brother&sister-in-law Robert and Eva Pettepier, Council Bluffs, IA; and brother-in-law Ellis LaFollette, Easton, MO. Ten nephews and eight nieces.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Bernetta Wilson and Ermagene LaFollette and nephew Ronald LaFollette.

Parish rosary will be recited at 5:30 PM, Monday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph, MO, where the family will receive friends following the rosary until 8:00 PM.

Mass of Christian burial 1:00 PM, Tuesday at Cathedral of St. Joseph Catholic Church followed by Interment with Full Military Honors at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the DAV (Disabled American Veterans).

