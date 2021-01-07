Alfred Paul Broce, 75

Alfred Broce, 75, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

He was born August 23, 1945 in St. Joseph to Edwin and Beatrice (Akins) Broce.

Alfred married Elaine Kurtz on February 16, 1979. She survives of the home.

He was a graduate of Elwood High School, and then worked at Green Hills Grocery Store in St. Joseph for 14 years. He then owned and operated Sweet Al’s Doughnut Shop in Cameron, Missouri, for 37 years. He retired in 2015.

Alfred liked to fish, and loved model railroading and railroad memorabilia. He also loved going on mission trips with the church.

He was a volunteer firefighter for 14 years in Cameron, and still liked to run after the sirens.

Alfred enjoyed his friendships with people and “helping” on his best friend’s farm.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Harold Broce; and sister, Doris Purvis.

Survivors include his wife; children, Valerie Hutton (Tracey), Brian Broce (Lisa), and Spencer Cruse (Kendra); grandchildren, Taylor Lollar, Imre Broce, Jenny Hutton, Kemper Lollar, Holland Broce, Lexi Hutton, Lili Broce, Callum Cruse and Basquiat Cruse; sisters, Elaine Cribbs, Ruth Glidewell, Karen Bayless and Sharon Davis; and brother, Gary Broce.

Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Mount Auburn Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Hosanna School or the donor’s choice. The family requests masks and social distancing.