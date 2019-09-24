Clear
Alice Ann Cain, 92, of Apache Junction, Arizona

Visitation Rupp Funeral Home Friday, September 27, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Funeral Service Rupp Funeral Home Saturday, September 28, 2019 11:00 AM 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504

Posted: Sep 24, 2019 3:59 PM
Posted By: Maria Cary

Alice's Obituary
Alice Ann Cain, 92, of Apache Junction, Arizona, passed away Tuesday, September 17, 2019 in and Apache Junction Arizona health care center . She was born December 3, 1926 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of Eva and Clarence Brown. Alice married Russel Cain on September 28, 1946 and had 73 wonderful years together. Alice was a wonderful housewife and secretary for their business, Cain's Garage for 35 years until retirement. In 1979 her and her husband moved to Apache Junction, Arizona. Alice was preceded in death by father, Clarence Brown, mother, Eva Brown. Survivors include, husband, Russel Cain, son, Frank Cain, both of Apache Junction, AZ, daughter, Shirley Holland and her husband Virgil, of St. Joseph, and brother-in-law, Gary (Ida) Cain, of Boliver, MO, grandson, Virgil P. Holland, three great-grandchildren, Sheri Bush and her husband Dave, Virgil F. Holland and Teresa Holland and three great-great grandchildren, Hayley, Gauge, and Malaigh, all of St. Joseph.
Funeral services will be 11:00 am, Saturday, September 28, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

