Alice Faye Baker

1943-2018

Alice Faye Baker, 75, Union Star, Missouri, passed away Saturday, November 3, 2018.

She was born October 25, 1943 in St. Joseph, Missouri, to Walter and Snowdie (Cox) Steinman.

Alice married Dayle Marshall February 2, 1962. He preceded her in death September 2002. She later married Jerry Baker June 23, 2007. He preceded her in death April 23, 2015.

Alice was a member of Union Star United Methodist Church. She retired from Clinique and volunteered at the Open Door Food Kitchen.

She loved caring for her great-grandchildren and attending their activities. Alice was a tremendous cook.

She was also preceded in death by sons, Jeff Marshall and Ronnie Marshall; daughter, Debbie Timmons; and her parents.

Survivors include granddaughter, Alicia Marshall; great-granddaughters, Zariya and Taniya; daughter-in-law, Mary Jo Marshall; son-in-law, Rick Timmons; granddaughter, Nicole Furgison (John); great-grandsons, Connor and Braxton; grandson, Bryan Timmons (Stephanie); great-granddaughter, Ella; step-children, Randy Baker (Creste), Steve Baker (Patti), Beth Wallace (James), Julie Case (Brett), Kevin Baker (Pam), Kari Millege; several other step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren and extended family members.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Union Star Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to Unions Star United Methodist Church or The Open Door Food Kitchen. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

