Alice Jean Kennedy, 78

Alice Jean Kennedy, 78, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, September 15, 2021. Alice lost her battle with breast cancer following chemotherapy.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:00 PM

She was born September 7, 1943 in Bethany, Missouri to Ralph and Almina (Sweetin) Kennedy.
Alice loved to do yardwork, decorate her home, and go shopping. Most of all, she loved spending time with her grandson, Dylan.
She held a strong faith in the Lord. She was loved by all and will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and a sister.
Survivors include her son, Rodney Kennedy (Shelly Culp); grandson, Dylan Kennedy; her best friend, Jackie Duty; and other extended family and friends.
Farewell Services at New Home Baptist Church, 10151 SW Bluff Rd, St. Joseph. 1:00 P.M. Saturday, September 25. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Susan G. Komen Foundation. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
