Alice Lovelady, 75

Alice Lovelady 75, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at her home.

Posted: Oct 27, 2021 3:31 PM

Alice Lovelady 75, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, October 18, 2021 at her home. She was born March 24, 1946 in Denver, Colorado, daughter of Florence & Charley Morriss. She graduated from Lafayette High School, and worked at Mead Products. Alice was preceded in death by her parents, son, Sonny Lovelady, and sister, Joyce Leslie. Survivors include: daughters, Christine (Eddy) Walker, and Theresa (Darrell) Belk, and son, Donald (Helen) Lovelady, grandchildren: Dori (Dusty) Waggoner, Amanda Lovelady, Brandy Roderick, Lillian Roderick, Felicity and Cecelia Rose Belk, and a sister, Judy Morriss. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 pm on Thursday at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.

