Alice Slagle Barnard, 88, died peacefully at home early on Tuesday morning, December 14, 2021. Her daughter was with her when she died, and her son and granddaughter had been able to visit just days before.

Alice was born on December 7, 1933, in Brooklyn, Iowa, the daughter of Elmer Vernon and Lodi Mae (Tarvin) Slagle. She had an older sister, Katherine, and two younger brothers, Douglas and Roy.

Alice graduated from Hugoton High School, Hugoton, Kansas in 1951. She attended college at Fort Hayes State University, Kansas and graduated in 1955 with a BA in Art and English.

Alice met Robert Eugene Barnard in Wichita, Kansas at the apartment complex where they both lived. Alice and Bob married on June 30th, 1962. They were married for 57 years before Bob died in October of 2019. Alice never quite recovered from losing Bob.

Alice and Bob had two children and four grandchildren; daughter Greer Barnard and grandchildren Isaac Pressgrove and Miranda Pressgrove; son Crandall Ross (Natalie) Barnard and twin grandsons Gabe Barnard and Griffin Barnard. All survive. She was proud of all their accomplishments. Alice loved her family (and friends) very much and kept the refrigerator covered with their pictures.

Alice had many interests, notably teaching, reading and politics. These were reflected in her involvement with the community and her career. She was a long-standing member of the League of Women Voters and served on the state board. Alice also served on the Rolling Hills Library Board of Trustees in addition to being an avid patron. She was also a leader in the Ebenezer 4-H club, teaching cooking to numerous members. Alice was also a talented watercolor artist but preferred to share her work with only a small circle of friends and family.

Alice earned a post-baccalaureate teaching certification at Missouri Western State College in her forties. She was the Reading Specialist at Union Star for four years. Afterwards, Alice provided private reading tutoring for fifteen years. She was always happy to see previous students excelling in the community.

Alice is additionally survived by brother and sister-in-law Roy and Jane Slagle, brother-in-law Harry (Katherine) Young, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends scattered across the country.

A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in St. Joseph at a later date and Alice’s remains will be interred next to her husband in the Jamison Cemetery in Clarke County, Iowa.

In place of flowers, the family requests donations to the Rolling Hills Library of St. Joseph, Missouri or the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in honor of her son, Crandall Ross, a survivor of leukemia.