Alicia Carmel McKinnon, 71, of St Joseph, MO

Memorial Service will be 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 3, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home. Rev. Allan Lane officiating. The family will receive friends from 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesday at Rupp Funeral Home. 6054 Pryor Ave St. Joseph, Missouri 64504 Memorials are requested to the Calvary Baptist Church.

Alicia's Obituary
Alicia Carmel McKinnon, 71, of St Joseph, passed away Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Mosaic Life Care in St. Joseph. She was born April 7, 1948 in St. Joseph, daughter of Phyllis and Jim Campbell. She graduated from Central high school class of 1966. She worked as a Secretary for the former Methodist Hospital and Heartland Hospital's, retiring in 2013. Alicia's hobbies included crafts, traveling, and camping. She also enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church. Alicia was preceded in death by her father, Jim Leroy Campbell, mother, Phyllis Campbell. Survivors include, children, Robert (Staci) McKinnon of Kansas City, MO, Jeremy (Angela) McKinnon of St. Joseph, Dru McKinnon of St. Joseph, brother, Dr. Larry (Jan) Campbell, of Oskaloosa, KS, grandchildren, Molly & Cade McKinnon, Michael & Alex McKinnon, Chloe & Addison McKinnon, niece, Dr. Lorrie Campbell and nephew, James (Rachel) Campbell.
