Alicia Koenig

January 18, 1956 - December 12, 2019

Alicia Koenig, 63, passed away unexpectedly on her mother’s birthday, Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.

Alicia loved to create joy for others. She embraced the fun in life, with costumes, pink flamingos, dance parties, pinatas and anything that turned the mundane into exciting. First and foremost, Alicia loved Tom, and her children – Jackie, Justin and Jacob.

As her children created their own families, Alicia found a new love in her son- and daughters-in-laws, and her grandchildren. Farm grandma created a special world of imagination and possibility her grandkids will carry on for years to come.

Alicia’s love for others guided her life. In addition to her family, her friends and co-workers were the recipients of her special brand of love. She was the first to help when it was needed, and the first to find a new way to celebrate.

Alicia Ellen (Sweeney) Koenig was born on January 18 in 1956 to Mary and Francis Sweeney. She graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School in 1974. She married Tom Koenig on May 15, 1976. Alicia had two long time careers. She stayed at home with her three children for many years, and also spent 29 years with American Family Insurance.

In addition to her family and work, Alicia served on the Seven Dolors Altar Society for many years.

Alicia is survived by her husband, Tom, and her children Jacquelyn (Jeremy), Justin (Lindsay), Jacob (Ellie) and her seven grandchildren – Franklin, Harvey, Edison, William, Grayson, Murphy and Crosby. She is also survived by her siblings Patricia, Joe (Linda), Tim and Sheila (Kevin) as well as many loving nieces and nephews; many wonderful close friends.

Mass of Christian Burial: 10:00 AM, Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Seven Dolors Church. (12750 NE Hurlingen Rd, Easton, MO 64443) Interment: St. Mary's Cemetery in Easton, Missouri

The family will receive friends from 4:00-9:00 PM on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel in St. Joseph. Rosary 6:00 PM at our chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.