Allan Blaine Carter, 69

Allan Blaine Carter 69, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in a St. Joseph health care center.

Posted: Apr 20, 2021 11:22 AM

Allan Blaine Carter 69, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, April 14, 2021 in a St. Joseph health care center. He was born April 25, 1951 in Russell, Kansas, son of Irene (Kittel) and Arthur Lloyd Carter. He graduated from Otis High School and Kansas State University, B.S. Business and Accounting, and was a Certified Public Accountant. On August 12, 1972 he married Janice Starosta in Manhattan, KS. Upon graduation he began his career at the Lester Witte and Company accounting firm in Kansas City, and then relocated to St. Joseph in 1977 to work for Gasper and Company. In 1984, he was a founding partner of the Sumner, Carter, Hardy & Schwichtenberg PC. While at K-State he was a member of the Phi Kappa Tau Fraternity. He was an active member and treasurer of the East Side Lions Club, and served as treasurer of the Lions Missouri Multiple District 26M4. He served on the St. Joseph Museum Board. He was also a member of the Northwest Missouri chapter and the Missouri chapter of the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants, and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Allan enjoyed bowling, and participated in several area bowling leagues. In 1986, his team won the City Bowling Championship, and placed 3rd at the Missouri State Championship. He enjoyed fishing, camping, woodworking, puzzles, collecting antiques, and was an avid coin collector. Allan was preceded in death by his parents, sister Susan Gilbert, father and mother-in-law Rollin and Maxine (Barrett) Starosta, brother-in-law Jim Lacey. Survivors include wife, Janice; three sons Chris (Christy) Carter of Topeka, KS, Jon (Allison) Carter of Kingwood, TX, and Jeff (Becky) Carter of St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Autumn, Tori, Brett, Lilly, Marshall, and Carol; sister-in-law Joyce Lacey, brother-in-law Terry Gilbert. Funeral services & public live stream: 10:00 am, Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Rev. Greg Smith officiating. Family requests guests wear Chiefs or Royals attire. The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the East Side Lions Club. Online live stream, condolence, and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com

