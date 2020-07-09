Clear

Allen Junior Davidson, 53

Graveside Service: Friday, July 10th, 2020 1:00 PM @ Kerns-Freeman Cemetery. Easton, MO.

Allen Junior Davidson
1966-2020

Allen Junior Davidson, 53, Cosby, Missouri, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2020.
He was born November 23, 1966 to Junior and Francie Davidson.
Allen loved all outdoor activities, such as riding his go-kart, biking, and spending time with his family and dog, Harley. He not only liked playing Ping Pong but was very good at it too. Allen was a genuine, nice guy.
Allen enjoyed life: he was always planning for what the future held, always looking at the cup half full. Allen’s life was full of surprises, the biggest surprise was him going Home early to his Heavenly Father this 4th of July weekend. Allen will be missed and was loved by everyone that knew him. He never knew a stranger.
Survivors include his parents, sisters, Peggy Phinney, Tammy Hoecker (Shawn); brothers, Mike Davidson, Jody Davidson; nephews, David Phinney, Shawn Phinney, Shawn Davidson, Gabriel Hoecker, Johnathan Hoecker, Jacob Hoecker; and niece, Tiffany Phinney.
Private Graveside & Interment 1:00 P.M. Friday, Kerns-Freeman Cemetery. All guests are required to wear masks.

