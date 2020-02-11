Allen Maag, 83

Allen Maag passed away in his home on February 9, 2020. Allen was born June 22, 1936 to Raleigh Morgan and Icle Parlee (Allen) Maag. He worked on the family farm until his employment at Strathman Studio in St. Joseph, Missouri. Allen later worked for Missouri Water & Steam in St. Joseph and was a great asset to the plumbing industry. Through the years he developed and ran Maag Saw Tool & Sharpening Service. He finished his career at Lowe's until retirement.

Allen is survived by his wife of 65 years, Lois (Allen) Maag. Lois' dad and Allen's Uncle Russell Maag were both HAM amateur radio operators and became great friends. Uncle Russell would bring his banjo, then his Hawaiian steel guitar. Lois played guitar and sang. He told her about his good looking nephew who played bass. He introduced them and soon Allen and Lois were playing music together ... and fell in love.

Allen thoroughly enjoyed playing music, camping, fly fishing, fly tieing, and gardening. He was schooled in machining and welding at Hillyard Vocational-Technical School. His projects he took on were tedious and difficult, so much so his teacher used his finished products as examples to others. He would tinker with just about anything in need of a repair, and even re-plumbed his travel trailer during his yearly fishing excursion while at Bennett Springs. If he didn't have the tool, he would make it.

Allen had two younger siblings. Erma Ruth (Maag) Mesa (deceased) and Linda (Maag) Spence Baker. Two children, Allen Leon (& Rita) Maag and Karen Sue (Maag) Gibbs. Six grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. He was very loved and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.