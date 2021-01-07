Allison Franklin, Jr., 86, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

He was born November 30, 1934 in Rusk, Texas.

Allison was a truck driver for over 60 years.

He enjoyed fishing and spending time with his family. Allison was loved by everyone.

He was preceded in death by his daughters, Marcel and Vernon Jean Franklin; and his mother, Mary Ann Cooper.

Survivors include children, Frederick Busey (Elizabeth), Donna Jean Nobles (Gary), Walter Franklin; the love of his life for over 50 years, Helen Busey; sister-in-law, Wanda Busey; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Farewell Services 3:00 P.M. Saturday, January 9, 2020, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Allison’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.