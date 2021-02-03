Allison Perry DeLisle Herchenroder, 24

New Port Richey, FL- Allison Perry DeLisle Herchenroder, formerly of Cameron, MO, passed away Saturday, January 30th, 2021. She lived in New Port Richey, FL.

Allison was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.

She is survived by her parents, Robert Herchenroder, New Port Richey, FL and Audra Herchenroder, Tampa, FL; sister Lorraine (Austin) Peoples, McChord AFB, WA; brother Robert Herchenroder Jr, Tampa FL; niece Lillian Herchenroder and nephew Alden Peoples; Stepfather Jeffrey Weber; grandmother Sharon Dial; Aunt and Uncles, William (Carol) Herchenroder, Veronica Dial, Dianna Theiler, Gloria (Michael) Teaster, Adam (Rosita) Dial, David (Marisol)Dial and Taura Powell. She is also survived by her Cousins, Great Aunt Ann Dial and so many wonderful friends.

Allison was preceded in death by her Maternal Grandfather, Joe Dial, Paternal Grandparents William and Lillian Herchenroder. Her Aunt Leota Kelland, Uncle Jim Theiler, and cousin Tiffany Brockman.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Poland-Thompson Funeral Home in memory of Allison.

Services will be held at 2:00 PM, Monday, February 8, 2021 at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Cameron, MO. Visitation will 1:00-2:00 PM prior to service.

