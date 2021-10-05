Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Alma Beth Faires, 98

Alma Beth Faires, 98, Savannah, Missouri went to her heavenly home Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Posted: Oct 5, 2021 1:35 PM

Alma Beth Faires, 98, Savannah, Missouri went to her heavenly home Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Born September 30, 1922 at home near Barnard, Missouri to Loren and Opal Turner. Beth as she was known, was the first born and three sisters followed. Beth was raised in that area and graduated from College High School in Maryville. That same year she met and married her husband, Donald Eugene Faires. They were married June 22, 1940. They were parents of Jean, Jim and Jerry. They bought a farm in Rosendale where they lived their life until Donald passed away in 1992.

Beth then moved to Savannah, Missouri where she lived the next 29 years. Beth became very active in the community. Volunteering at the museum, member of the Rosendale Garden Club, and loved her time with other ladies in the community quilting.

Beth was a wonderful and talented seamstress, making clothes for all of her granddaughters from infants to young ladies. Beth was also a fabulous cook and baker. Her family loved everything she made with her loving hands.

As a lover of flowers there was not a variety that she could not put her magic hands on and make them thrive.

Beth was able to celebrate all three of her children's 50th wedding anniversaries which was such a blessing to all of them.

Beth's life will be forever cherished by her children, Jean (Faires) Allen, Jim Faires, Jerry (Sonnie) Faires; granddaughters, Shelley (Faires) Wilcox, Cindi (Faires) Misak, Pamela (Allen) Emmerich, Kara (Faires) Peek and Kandice (Faires) Ray, their spouses; her eight great-grandchildren, her sister, Fern Tibbles and nieces.

Beth was preceded in death by her sisters, Beatrice Goff and Avis McClurg; son-in-law, Charles Allen; daughter-in-law, Kay Faires; grandson-in-law, Lee Emmerich.

Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where the family will receive friends 1:00 to 3:00 PM prior to the service. Interment Savannah Cemetery.

A register book may be available to sign 9 AM to 4 PM Tuesday through Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Maryville
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 75°
Savannah
Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 75° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 73°
Cameron
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 74° Lo: 52°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Cloudy
75° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 75°
Temperatures will be slightly cooler today with highs in the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. A few clouds will start to build into the area during the evening and overnight hours. Wednesday will be a similar day with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the mid 70s. Temperatures will start to warm up by the second half of the week with highs in the 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Sunday giving us rain chances and a return to seasonal temperatures.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories