Alma Beth Faires, 98, Savannah, Missouri went to her heavenly home Saturday, September 11, 2021.

Born September 30, 1922 at home near Barnard, Missouri to Loren and Opal Turner. Beth as she was known, was the first born and three sisters followed. Beth was raised in that area and graduated from College High School in Maryville. That same year she met and married her husband, Donald Eugene Faires. They were married June 22, 1940. They were parents of Jean, Jim and Jerry. They bought a farm in Rosendale where they lived their life until Donald passed away in 1992.

Beth then moved to Savannah, Missouri where she lived the next 29 years. Beth became very active in the community. Volunteering at the museum, member of the Rosendale Garden Club, and loved her time with other ladies in the community quilting.

Beth was a wonderful and talented seamstress, making clothes for all of her granddaughters from infants to young ladies. Beth was also a fabulous cook and baker. Her family loved everything she made with her loving hands.

As a lover of flowers there was not a variety that she could not put her magic hands on and make them thrive.

Beth was able to celebrate all three of her children's 50th wedding anniversaries which was such a blessing to all of them.

Beth's life will be forever cherished by her children, Jean (Faires) Allen, Jim Faires, Jerry (Sonnie) Faires; granddaughters, Shelley (Faires) Wilcox, Cindi (Faires) Misak, Pamela (Allen) Emmerich, Kara (Faires) Peek and Kandice (Faires) Ray, their spouses; her eight great-grandchildren, her sister, Fern Tibbles and nieces.

Beth was preceded in death by her sisters, Beatrice Goff and Avis McClurg; son-in-law, Charles Allen; daughter-in-law, Kay Faires; grandson-in-law, Lee Emmerich.

Celebration of Life 3:00 PM Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel, where the family will receive friends 1:00 to 3:00 PM prior to the service. Interment Savannah Cemetery.

A register book may be available to sign 9 AM to 4 PM Tuesday through Friday at Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel.