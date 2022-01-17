Alma "Connie" Corenthia Justus 62, of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022 at her home in St. Joseph, MO. She was born January 17, 1959 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Thelma and Harold Bowman. She worked at Specialty Industies. She loved to color and crochet. Connie was preceded in death by her husband, Marvin Justus, her parents, sister, Joyce Marie Smith, and brother, Sonny Bascue. Survivors include: brothers, Marvin (Sandy) Bascue and Leroy (Nina) Bascue, sister, Marla "Ilene" (Billy) VanHoutan, sister in law Debbie Bascue, and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services: 10:00 AM Saturday, January 8, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Colby Colburn officiating. The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Friday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Faucett Cemetery.
