Alma Geraldin Fish, 95

Alma Geraldine Fish 95, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO.

Posted: Jun 16, 2021 3:20 PM

Alma Geraldine Fish 95, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born March 23, 1926 in St. Joseph, MO, daughter of the late Sylvia and Roy Lovelace. She worked at State hospital in St. Joseph, as a Physciatric Aid. Alma enjoyed gardening, and was a member of the Wyatt Park Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents, a son Gordon Fish, and a sister, Jean Harvey. Survivors include, sons, Kenneth Fish, Waggoner, OK, Rick Fish, Macomb, MO, Darrell (Jane) Fish, Hollister, MO, and Myron (Stella) Fish, Vacaville, CA, as well as numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Dr. Jimmy Albright officiating, The family will receive friends from 1-2:00 PM on Wednesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Westlawn Cemetery. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

