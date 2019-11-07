Alma Louise Dittemore 89, of Saint Joseph, Missouri

Alma's Obituary

Alma L. Dittemore 89, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 5, 2019 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born February 22, 1930 in Troy, KS, daughter of the late Marie and Fred Meng. She graduated from Troy high school and Gard Business College. She worked at Quaker Oats, Swift & Co. & Carnation, and enjoyed helping other people, working at the Suicide Crisis Hotline, St. Joseph Labor Council, as well as doing church work, and volunteering at Hosea Elementary school. She was a former member of the King Hill Methodist Church and Troy Methodist Church. Alma was preceded in death by her parents, daughter, Sharon Griffith, brothers, Bernard and Lambert Meng, and a sister, Donna Dittemore. Survivors include, daughter, Diane (Frank) Stanley, Country Club, MO, son, Jeffrey Collins of St. Joseph, MO, granddaughters, Deanna Kovac, Kansas City, MO, Stacy (Jake) Baas, Oakland, CA, and Nicole Griffith, St. Joseph, MO, grandson, Matthew Griffith, Kansas City, MO, and a great granddaughter, Zoe Baas, sister, Margaret Revels, St. Joseph, MO, son-in-law, David Griffith, St. Joseph, MO.

Funeral services: 2:00 pm, Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Rupp Funeral Home, Frank Stanley officiating, The family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery . Memorials are requested to the Women's Abuse Shelter. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.