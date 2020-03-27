Clear
Alma Roberta Stevens Patterson, 85

Private Service: Monday, March 30th, 2020 3:00 PM @ Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. 5005 Frederick Ave., St. Joseph, MO 64506.

Posted: Mar 27, 2020 12:58 PM
Posted By: Sarah Waters

Alma Roberta Stevens Patterson
1935-2020

Alma Roberta Stevens Patterson, 85, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
She was born January 24, 1935 in Phillipsburg, Kansas.
Alma married Chester Floyd Patterson April 21, 1951. He preceded her in death April 24, 1992.
She was an LPN for many years and took great pride in her work.
Alma enjoyed cooking, word games, casinos, crocheting, and macrame. She was a very loving mother and grandmother.
She was also preceded in death by daughters, Debra and Pamela Patterson; son, Kevin Patterson; sister, Wilma Banks; sons-in-law, Max Risser and David Richey, Sr.; parents, Eldon and Mollie (Betts) Stevens.
Survivors include children, Gary Patterson (Shannin), Sandy Patterson, Brenda Risser, Teresa Patterson, C. Robert Patterson; 21 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.
Private Farewell Services, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.

