Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Alvin "Al" Carl Hyder, 91

Alvin "Al" Carl Hyder 91, of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, MO., passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 in an Overland Park, KS hospital.

Posted: May 25, 2021 3:53 PM

Alvin "Al" Carl Hyder 91, of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, MO., passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 in an Overland Park, KS hospital. He was born June 12, 1929 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Opal and Jacob Hyder. He graduated from Lafayette High School and the St. Joseph Junior College. He married Shirlee Keith on October 15, 1955, and they shared 65 years together. He served in the United States Army, then worked for the United States Post Office as a letter carrier, retiring after 31 years of service. He then was a delivery driver for Flowers by Rob for 15 years. Al enjoyed watching sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, and Royals Baseball, he also enjoyed Jazz and Big Band music. He was a member of the Church of Brethren. Al was preceded in death by his parents, son, Mike Hyder, and brothers, Marvin and Glenn Hyder. Survivors include: wife, Shirlee Hyder of the home, daughters, Carla (Danny) Ezzell of Merriam, KS, and daughter, Amy Hyder (Paul) of St. Joseph, MO, daughter in law, Linda Hyder, grandchildren: Scott (Amanda) Ezzell, Lindsey (Adam) Burris, Todd Hyder, step grandson, Ryan Oliphant, great grandchildren, Adelyn, Nora, Jackson, and Maxwell.
Funeral services: 10:00 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Danny Elder officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 82°
Maryville
Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 82°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
78° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 80°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
82° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 84°
A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this evening with conditions clearing out by around midnight. Wednesday looks like a sunny and warm day with temperatures in the mid 80s. Rain chances will start to move back into the area overnight Wednesday into early Thursday morning. A few thunderstorms could be on the strong to severe side. Conditions will start to clear out Thursday evening into Friday as a cold front rolls through. This front will give us cooler and less humid weather for the holiday weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts
   

Best of St. Joe

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories