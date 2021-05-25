Alvin "Al" Carl Hyder 91, of Shawnee Mission, Kansas, formerly of St. Joseph, MO., passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021 in an Overland Park, KS hospital. He was born June 12, 1929 in St. Joseph, MO, son of the late Opal and Jacob Hyder. He graduated from Lafayette High School and the St. Joseph Junior College. He married Shirlee Keith on October 15, 1955, and they shared 65 years together. He served in the United States Army, then worked for the United States Post Office as a letter carrier, retiring after 31 years of service. He then was a delivery driver for Flowers by Rob for 15 years. Al enjoyed watching sports, especially the Kansas City Chiefs, and Royals Baseball, he also enjoyed Jazz and Big Band music. He was a member of the Church of Brethren. Al was preceded in death by his parents, son, Mike Hyder, and brothers, Marvin and Glenn Hyder. Survivors include: wife, Shirlee Hyder of the home, daughters, Carla (Danny) Ezzell of Merriam, KS, and daughter, Amy Hyder (Paul) of St. Joseph, MO, daughter in law, Linda Hyder, grandchildren: Scott (Amanda) Ezzell, Lindsey (Adam) Burris, Todd Hyder, step grandson, Ryan Oliphant, great grandchildren, Adelyn, Nora, Jackson, and Maxwell.

Funeral services: 10:00 am Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at Rupp Funeral Home, Reverend Danny Elder officiating. The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials are requested to the American Cancer Society.