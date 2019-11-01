Alvin L. Green, Sr. July 11, 1928 - October 30, 2019

Obituary

Alvin L. Green Sr. passed away on October 30, 2019 at his home. He is predeceased by his parents, Edward A. and Bettie Green, sisters Irvine Green, Virginia McCoy, Betty Mull, and Cora Jones and brothers Floyd and Elmer Green and daughter Catherine (Cathy) Blanton.

Alvin is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Gloria M. Babcock Green. They were married on August 4, 1949 in St. Joseph MO. Alvin is also lovingly remembered by his children, Alvin Jr. (Cindy) Columbia MO, Gary (Debbie) Green Gower, & Sharon (Mike) Defferding, Lakewood Ranch FL. The Green’s have eight grandchildren Chad Green (Francie)- Columbia MO, Kyle Green (Angie)-Columbia MO, Tiffany Hill (Troy)-Troy Kansas, Brad Haynes (Jennifer)-White Cloud KS, Jerod Blanton (Audrey)-Gardner KS, Cory Green-Gower MO, Michael Defferding (Angela)-Tampa FL & Austin Defferding- Phoenix AZ. Fourteen great-grandchildren: Marissa, Lauren, Brayden, Reagen, Ava, Ryder, Annaka, Ella, Taylor, Brooke, Chase, Colton, Dustin, DonLuc.

Alvin was born in St. Joseph MO on 11 July 1928. He and his wife lived in St. Joseph their entire lives. He graduated from Central High School in 1947. He worked 32 years at Dugdale Packing Co. and was a member of the meat cutter union, worked for Grover Construction for 11 years and a member of Construction Labor’s Union #579 before retiring in 1990, and also a member of the America Legion Post #359.

Mr. Green was a proud service member of the United States Marine Corp during the Korean Conflict. He was a loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He had a great passion for working with children and coached the St. Joseph Swim Team for many years. He will be greatly missed.

The family will gather with friends 1:00 to 3:00 P.M. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Memorial Park Cemetery at a later date. Flowers are appreciated and for those wishing to make a contribution, the family requests they be made to Mosaic Life Care Hospice.