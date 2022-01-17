Alvina Lynn Brunette, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away on Wednesday, December 15, 2021.
On April 9, 1955 she was born in Savannah, Missouri to Florence McCush.
She married Joseph C. Brunette on February 8, 1955. He preceded her in death.
Alvina loved word puzzles, reading magazines and the newspaper, watching game shows and the news.
She was preceded in death by her mother; husband; and son, Joseph J. Brunette.
Survivors include daughter-in-law, Cindy Brunette; and granddaughter, Victoria.
Arrangements under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
