Alyssa Marie Turner, 25, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Monday, May 25, 2020.

She was born October 26, 1994 to James and Suanne (Stinson) Turner.

Alyssa was a research assistant at University of Missouri- Columbia and a graduate student working on her master’s degree in occupational therapy.

She was a member of Huffman Memorial United Methodist Church, and Grace Evangelical, and CRU, where she served as a missionary in Athens, Greece. Alyssa was in numerous honors societies throughout her academic career. She graduated Magna Cum Lade from Missouri State University and was a member of the National Honor Society. She was also a member of Central High School choir and Band, involved in the Dance Arts Center and the Inertia Dance Company. Alyssa was University Ambassador of occupational therapy, a member of the Delta Zeta sorority and involved in the Joni and Friends Medical Mission.

She loved God. She enjoyed time spent with family and friends. She loved to laugh. Alyssa enjoyed traveling, singing, dancing, music and especially praise. She was always involved with children and Sunday school. She liked to cook and bake.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Robert Yost, Harold Turner and Bob Stinson; grandmother, Nellie Yost; great aunt, Mary Stinson; cousin, Jacob Andrews; uncle, Steve Armes; and sister, Shaina Anne Turner.

Survivors include her parents, boyfriend, Taylor Haupt; sister, Christen Turner-Groff (Justin); grandmother, Barbara Stinson; great aunt, Sue Stinson; aunts, Lisa Baugher (Gary) and Kim Armes; uncle, Chris Turner (Lauri); cousins, Stephanie, Halo, Lilith, and Reyna Padilla-Palmer, Trevor, Adeline and Destri Armes, Miranda and Cailey Armes, Eli, Issac and Jacob Baugher, Jessica, Kayli and Gunner Andrews and Jake Andrews.

Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to CRU or Joni and Friends.