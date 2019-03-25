Obituary
Amanda (Cordery) Hall, 32, Panama City, Florida, passed away Friday, March 22, 2019, at Mosaic Life Care.
She was born June 25, 1986 in Jackson, California.
Amanda married Terry Hall.
Survivors include her parents, Brenda Bindel, Marty Cordery (Andrea); brothers, Justin Cordery, Nathan Cordery; sisters, Marenda Donhan, and Kelly Becker.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.
