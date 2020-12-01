Amanda Frye, 38, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020 after a long battle with cancer surrounded by her loved ones.

She was born October 28, 1982 in St. Joseph, Missouri to Mark and Jodie (McMurry) Frye.

Amanda was awarded a Military Service Metal and had served in Operation Inherent Resolve and Freedom Sentinel. She was a member of the 139th Air Lift Wing for 14 years. Amanda also worked at Plasma Biological Services and was owner/operator of VIP Massage and Tanning Salon.

Amanda enjoyed helping others, coaching her daughter in volleyball and softball. She was a star athlete at Central High School, playing varsity basketball, softball, and volleyball.

Survivors include her daughter, Kara Renee Franks; parents; brother, Jake Frye; grandparents, Bonnie and Tom McMurry, Dee and Ernie Frye; aunt, Paula McGee (Bob); uncle, Jeff McMurry; numerous cousins, friends and extended family.

Farewell Services & Public Livestream 11:00 A.M. Friday, Word of Life Church.

The family will gather with friends 5:00 to 8:00 P.M. Thursday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to a charity of the donor’s choice or do a good deed and pay it forward in Amanda’s memory. The family requests that anyone attending visitation or service to please wear a face mask and practice social distancing. For those Family and Friends that would like to participate in the family visitation from your home computer or handheld device, may do so by scrolling down to the Visitation information under the Events section and clicking the link that says watch event. To view public livestream please visit wolc.com/funeral. Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com.