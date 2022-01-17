Clear
Amber Renee Nagle, 24

Amber Renee Nagle 24, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO.

Posted: Jan 17, 2022 1:57 PM

Amber Renee Nagle 24, of Saint Joseph, Missouri, passed away Friday, January 7, 2022 in Saint Joseph, MO. She was born August 2, 1997 in St. Joseph, MO. She graduated from Lafayette class of 2016 and she enjoyed having a good time and spending time with her friends and family, she was an excellent athlete in high school, and enjoyed playing tennis and basketball. Amber was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Ed Currier, paternal grandparents, Eddina & Harry Nagle. Survivors include, mother, Heather (Doug) Plowman, Gower, MO, father, Larry (Tina Hicks) Nagle, Saint Joseph, MO, daughter, Layla Grace Hatcher, son, Diego Caceras, twin sister, Briana Nagle, sister, Kayla Gonzalez, and maternal grandmother Kay Currier. The family will receive friends from 4-5:00 PM on Friday with funeral services and public live stream: 5:00 pm, Friday, January 14, 2022 at Rupp Funeral Home. Memorials are requested to the Amber Nagle Memorial Fund in care of the Rupp Funeral Home. Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

