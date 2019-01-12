Amber Rose Keith July 27, 1977 - January 12, 2019

Amber Rose Keith, 41, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019.
Farewell Services are pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Amber’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.
