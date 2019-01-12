Clear
SEVERE WX: Dense Fog Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Amber Rose Keith July 27, 1977 - January 12, 2019

Farewell Services are pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Amber’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

Posted: Jan. 15, 2019 8:03 AM
Posted By: Sarah Couldry

Amber Rose Keith, 41, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Saturday, January 12, 2019.
Farewell Services are pending Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. The family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. To donate online or sign the online guestbook, please visit Amber’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 25°
Maryville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 23°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 25°
A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect through 9 am for the entire KQ2 Viewing Area. Visibility will drop to a quarter of a mile or less. The drizzle & misty conditions will make roads & surfaces slick so use caution while driving. We'll still have a lot of clouds around northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri for Tuesday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Most Popular Stories

Community Events