Amber Sue Baggio 27, of Saint Joseph, Missouri passed away Tuesday, March 23, 2021. She was born September 6, 1993 in St. Joseph, Missouri, and she graduated from Benton High School class of 2012. She worked at Triumph Foods. Amber loved her sister and mom and her dogs. She is survived by father, Jimmy Baggio, Saint Louis, MO, mother, Mary Scott, St Joseph, MO, sister, Kyrstin Baggio, and brother, Eric McCrary, of St. Joseph, MO., maternal grandmother, Carol Scott, Leavenworth, KS., maternal great grandfather, Charlie Jones, and aunt, Jayne. The family will receive friends from 3-4:00 pm Saturday with a Memorial Services following starting at 4 pm Saturday March 27, 2021 at the Rupp Funeral Home. She will be cremated under the care of the Rupp Funeral Home.
Posted: Apr 2, 2021 4:01 PM
