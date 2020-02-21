Amelia Anne Jimenez
1965-2020
Amelia Anne Jimenez, 54, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020.
She was born September 19, 1965 in Wilson, North Carolina.
Amelia attended Rockport R-2. She loved her cats, music, and cooking.
She was preceded in death by her father, Frank P. Jimenez, and brothers, Michael and Joseph Jimenez.
Survivors include son, Justin Blake Richardson (Mandy); their children, Baylee, Ethan, Kyndall and Cain; daughter, Misty Jimenez; longtime partner, Gary Davis; mother, Louise Lingerfelt; sister, Yolanda Engstrand; stepchildren, Tonya Thompson (Dustin) and Kelly Richardson (Crystal); and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Farewell Services 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, ROC Fellowship Church.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations to the funeral home to defray funeral expenses or to donate online, visit Amelia’s Tribute Page at www.meierhoffer.com and select Donate Now.