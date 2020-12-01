Clear
Amiya Haylee Briscoe, 14

Amiya Haylee Briscoe, 14, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, November 19, 2020.

Posted: Dec 1, 2020 4:12 PM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

She was born August 21, 2006 to Bryan Briscoe and Christi Martin.
Amiya was an amazing artist. She loved music, dancing and was the TikTok queen. Amiya was very trendy and was always up to date on the latest shoe fashion. She was very outgoing, beautiful, caring, funny and unique. Amiya will be so missed by her family and all those that were blessed to have known her.
Amiya was preceded in death by her grandmother, Christine Martin, grandfather, James Nunley, and great-grandparents, Granny and Papa Briscoe.
Survivors include her parents, Bryan and Christi; sisters, Aneisha, Aleksia; big brothers, Colby Bravo, Tylor Turner, Logan Briscoe; grandparents, Lenetta Nunley, Michael Dydell, Dudley Martin; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, family and friends.
Farewell Services 10:00 A.M. Saturday, Word of Life Church. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will gather with friends 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

